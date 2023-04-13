Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi's wedding defies Islamic Sharia law, says cleric: Report

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's marriage to Bushra Bibi did not follow the Islamic Sharia law, the cleric who solemnised his Nikkah (wedding), Mufti Saeed, has revealed, as per local media portals. In a hearing in Islamabad court on a petition filed by Muhammad Hanif, the cleric said that the Nikkah was not in accordance with the Shariah law. Imran Khan News: Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi are seen. (File)

The cleric disclosed that the ceremony took place during the iddat period of Bushra Bibi- a waiting period for Muslim women observed after the death of their husband or after divorce. During this time, Muslim women cannot marry another man as it is treated as a mourning period for women.

The cleric said that he was brought to Defence Housing Authority Lahore in 2018 to officiate the wedding and he only performed the ceremony when a woman who claimed to be Bushra Bibi's sister gave him the nod, Express Tribune reported. The wedding was officiated on January 1 2018.

Imran Khan contacted the cleric in February 2018 and asked him to conduct their wedding again as he thought that the first time the Shariah law was flouted, he told the court. Both Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were aware of the circumstances but Imran Khan felt that the marriage would help him become the prime minister, the cleric claimed.

Earlier Bushra Bibi was in the news when a clash broke out between Imran Khan's supporters and Punjab police in the gifts case. When the police entered Imran Khan's house, Bushra Bibi was alone in the house, reports had claimed.

