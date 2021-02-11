Memes to emotional posts: Here’s how Twitter is celebrating Promise Day 2021

Each year on Promise Day people make commitments of a long lasting relationship. Though a part of the Valentine's Week, this day is not exclusive to couples. It is celebrated by friends too. And now, people are taking to Twitter to share posts to celebrate this day. From emotional to funny, netizens are now sharing all sorts of posts using the hashtag #PromiseDay, which is also trending on Twitter.

Here are some of the Promise Day 2021 posts shared on Twitter:

“I will always be with you till the day I die. Happy Promise Day,” wrote a Twitter user while sharing this image:

“Hey YOU. We will watch starryy sky after enjoying dinner at sunset and will relish coffee at new sunrise. We be always together!!!” with this note of promise, an individual tweeted:

There were some who grabbed this opportunity to share memes, especially about those who’re single.

Take a look at some of the other posts shared by tweeple:

How are your celebrating Promise Day?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON