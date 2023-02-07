Propose Day 2023: 6 romantic movie dialogues to help express your love

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Feb 07, 2023 08:35 PM IST

Planning to propose to your partner? Take inspiration from these romantic movie dialogues this Propose Day.

Propose Day (February 8): The perfect day to tell them what you feel and plan a future with them. (Pixabay)
ByVrinda Jain

Are you in love with someone? This is the time to tell them about your feelings! Tomorrow marks the second day of Valentine's week, which is Propose Day. By making a special romantic proposal to their lover on this day, people move their relationship further and make their love official. So, if you are looking for inspiration and romantic things to say to your partner, here we bring you some movie dialogues to say to your loved one.

Dialogue from the film When Harry Met Sally (Instagram/@christine._.tin)
Dialogue from the film The Notebook. (Instagram/@moviequotess)
Dialogue from the film Juno. (Instagram/@maxfilmincelemesi)
Dialogue from the film Pride and Prejudice. (Instagram/@prideandprejudice.2005)
Dialogue from the film P.S I Love You
Dialogue from the film A walk to remember. (Instagram/@_awalktoremember_)

Valentine's week started with celebrating Rose Day today. It is followed by Propose Day on February 8, Chocolate Day, on February 9, Teddy Day on February 10, Promise Day on February 11, Hug Day on February 12, and Kiss Day on February 13. Finally, Valentine's day will fall on February 14.

