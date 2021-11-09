Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Puffer fish swims around in water, video of beautiful creature may wow you

There is a chance you will end up watching the video of the puffer fish more than once.
The image taken from the video shows the puffer fish.(Jukin Media)
Published on Nov 09, 2021 11:07 AM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

Nature’s creations are amazingly beautiful. Time and again, various videos are shared on the Internet that showcase some of those wonderful creatures. Just like this video of a very beautiful juvenile puffer fish. There is a chance that the video will leave you mesmerised. You may even be tempted to watch it more than once.

The video was captured by a diver in Dauin, Philippines. The clip opens to show the three-centimeter-long fish swimming around in water. It is the black-hued stripes on the fish against the dark yellow colour that make it look absolutely stunning. Chances are, you’ll agree to it too once you see the video.

Nearly a minute long, the video shows the fish swimming around and searching for food. The clip ends with a close up of the beautiful creature.

Take a look at the clip that may leave you both amused and amazed:

What are your thoughts on the video? Did you end up watching the video on loop?

