Home / Trending / Pune auto driver’s flawless Lavani has netizens hooked. Seen it yet?
trending

Pune auto driver’s flawless Lavani has netizens hooked. Seen it yet?

Netizens were thrilled to see Babaji Kamble's moves and showered their appreciation in the comments section.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 12:10 AM IST
The image shows Babaji Kamble dancing.(Twitter@dayakamPR)

A video of a man dancing gracefully at an auto stand in Pune has garnered much love from netizens. The video, shared on Twitter by Deputy Director of Maharashtra Information Centre, Dayanand Kamble shows the man dancing to the popular song Mala Jau Dyana Ghari. After watching the clip, you may find yourself playing it on loop.

The video starts with the man, identified as Babaji Kamble, an auto driver from Baramati, Pune dancing. As the clip goes on, Babaji continues his graceful dance to the rhythm of the popular song. His steps and pure enjoyment while dancing will leave you delighted.

Take a look at the share:

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Twitter accounts get temporarily suspended for posting 'Memphis'. Here's why

Cat enjoying viral vibing cat video makes for a hilarious watch

Video shows the food items your pet pooch can munch on and the ones to avoid

Anand Mahindra wore ‘Axar’s shades’ to watch India vs England match. Here’s why

Shared on March 14, the clip has amassed over 1.1 lakh views and tons of reactions from netizens. Netizens were thrilled to see Babaji’s moves and showered their appreciation in the comments section. While many lauded his carefree dance, others insisted the original poster to share more such videos.

What do you think of this clip?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pune
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP