Pune founder claims residents are getting muddy water despite ₹1.5 crore flats and ₹70 lakh annual tanker bills

A Pune-based entrepreneur has raised concerns over water quality in the city after sharing a picture of murky, muddy water allegedly supplied to his residential society. The founder said that the situation pointed to a looming public health crisis. (X/@DealsDhamaka)

Taking to X, Vineeth K, founder of Deals Dhamaka, claimed that despite residents paying around ₹70 lakh a year for water tankers and spending ₹1-1.5 crore on flats, they were still forced to deal with contaminated-looking water.

“This is water from our society this week. No added preservatives, that’s exactly the colour of water delivered by tankers,” Vineeth wrote, while sharing a picture showing brownish water. He said that the situation pointed to a looming public health crisis.

“We pay ~70L every year for water tankers, if this is the situation for us … imagine what the restaurants and roadside eateries are getting,” he wrote. “A silent health pandemic is awaiting in Pune. With this type of water for chores and drinking, very soon health, skin diseases, water borne diseases will follow,” he added.

The founder also expressed frustration over the cost of housing in the city. “The condition is pathetic after paying 1-1.5Cr for flats and have to live in such circumstances,” he concluded.