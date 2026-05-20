Pune techie says manager ‘fought’ to protect him from extra work during notice period: ‘God I am lucky’

A Pune techie has sparked a positive discussion on X after sharing how his manager stood up for him during his notice period and ensured that he was not burdened with new work just before his exit.

A Pune man praised his manager for shielding him from urgent work during his notice period.(X/@VazeKshitij)

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(Also read: Pune techie recounts how Sachin Tendulkar’s foundation helped him finish engineering: ‘I am going to cry’)

Taking to X, Kshitij Vaze praised his manager for refusing another team’s request to assign him an urgent task. The post, shared today, has already received more than 6,000 views and several reactions from users who called the gesture rare and refreshing in the Indian workplace context.

Manager refused urgent task request

In his post, Vaze wrote, “Man, my manager is amazing. The hardware team wanted something to be done "urgently", and they wanted me to be the one who takes it up. My boss vehemently refused, since I am due to be released by the end of this month. He literally fought with the other team to keep me free and focused on my handover and not take up anything new.”

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{{^usCountry}} He further explained that his manager was not obligated to protect him from additional workload, especially as he was being released much earlier than the standard notice period. “Keep in mind, he doesn't have to. I am being released after a notice period of 37 days, when I am contractually required to serve for 90 days. He could have easily overloaded me and forced me to get that done, but he's fighting for me. God I am lucky to have this, especially in an Indian org,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further explained that his manager was not obligated to protect him from additional workload, especially as he was being released much earlier than the standard notice period. “Keep in mind, he doesn't have to. I am being released after a notice period of 37 days, when I am contractually required to serve for 90 days. He could have easily overloaded me and forced me to get that done, but he's fighting for me. God I am lucky to have this, especially in an Indian org,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Internet calls it a hopeful post {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Internet calls it a hopeful post {{/usCountry}}

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Several users responded to Vaze’s post by appreciating both the manager and the professional relationship he seemed to have built. One user wrote, “I strongly feel that you get what you give. Giving him all the credit would mean denying what you have given him in the past and the relationship you share with him.”

(Also read: ‘Deepinder Goyal saw comments tagging me’: Pune techie shares how viral Temple hiring post led to interview)

Another user related to the experience and said, “Same for me, mine was also good.” A third user simply wrote, “You are very lucky.” Another person said the post gave them optimism about workplaces, writing, “It fills me with so much hope. Thank you so much for sharing that. May you both keep winning.”

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Others also praised the tone of the post. One user commented, “It is so positive post,” while another reacted with, “Good manager.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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