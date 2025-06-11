Indian family pays over 4.5 lakh to ship Royal Enfield Bullet from Punjab to England

A Punjabi family paid more than ₹4.5 lakh to ship their furniture and a Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle from India to their home in England. Footage that has gone viral on TikTok shows the moment a container truck carrying the motorcycle and the furniture was offloaded in the city of Wolverhampton. A Punjabi man shipped his Royal Enfield Bullet from India to the UK (Representational image)

The TikTok video was shared by a user named ‘Rajguru3610’ who said that it took 4,000 GBP (4.6 lakh INR approximately) to ship the furniture and the Royal Enfield Bullet from India to the UK.

Bullet goes from India to UK

The black Royal Enfield Bullet, bearing a Punjab license plate, was seen inside the container truck. A Sikh man wearing a turban was then seen on the motorcycle after it was offloaded from the truck.

The video also showed the furniture that was shipped from India to England at a cost of 4,000 pounds in a journey that took 40 days. The pieces of furniture included a sofa set, a dining table, several wing chairs and beds.

In the comments section of the TikTok video, Rajguru responded to queries about the cost of shipping. He said that it took 4,000 pounds to ship all the furniture and the motorcycle, and that everything reached the UK safely.

He also explained that the furniture was ordered from Kartarpur in India as the quality of Indian furniture is better. Rajguru said that he and his family are settling down in the UK permanently.

The Royal Enfield Bullet is one of the most iconic motorcycles in India. Motorcycle enthusiasts were thrilled to see a Punjab man ship his motorcycle thousands of miles.

“I can imagine it must feel pretty epic to reunite with your bike - especially a Royal Enfield Bullet from Pind,” wrote one person on Instagram, where the video was reposted. “The Bullet is iconic,” another said.