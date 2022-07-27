Pup befriends cat scared of dogs. Watch them play together

Stories of unlikely friendships between pets are always heartwarming. One such bond is showed in this wonderful video shared on Reddit. The video shows how a pup managed to befriend a cat who is scared of dogs. The video may leave you feeling happy.

The video is shared with a simple caption. “Our new puppy has befriended our cat who was terrified of dogs,” it reads. The video opens to show a cat and a dog sitting on a mat by a door. Soon, however, the kitty walks away. The clip then proceeds to show different moments of interactions between the pets. The dog is also seen showering the kitty with kisses.

Take a look at the video that may uplift your mood almost instantly:

The video has been shared about ten hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 3,800 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to share various comments.

“This makes me happy,” commented a Reddit user. “This is so sweet, I love seeing stuff like this,” expressed another. “This is just lovely,” commented a third. “Pup is so patient with kitty, perfect pair for a kitty scared of doggos,” wrote a fourth. To which, the original poster replied, “She is a gentle giant! I’m not sure which one of them loves kisses from the other more.”