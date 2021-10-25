Pup plays hide and sneak with its human. Watch funny video

Words alone can't describe the bond that humans share with their pets. Together they find joy in doing simple things and playing silly games. One such video showcasing that was recently uploaded on Twitter. It involves a human playing a fun game with a puppy. Although it's a short clip, you may want to play it over and over again as it is simply too fun to watch. You may also feel tempted to play the same game with your own pet.

"You can't hide from me," reads the caption shared alongside the video. The video shows the person sitting on a couch and the puppy standing right before them. The person moves their right leg from left to right to block out the puppy's view of them. However, the furry creature too starts to move his head from left to right in order to see its human. The video indeed makes for an entertaining watch.

Take a look at this adorable clip:

The video was shared a day ago. Since then, it has been viewed more than 34,000 times. The share has also collected many reactions from netizens. "Hahaha I used to do this to my dog while I was eating," shared one Twitter user. "He did not give up," wrote another. "Lol," posted a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?

