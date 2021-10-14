Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Puppy crawls under mama dog's ear for warmth. Watch adorable clip
Puppy crawls under mama dog's ear for warmth. Watch adorable clip

Seeing this puppy crawl under mama dog's ear for warmth will warm your hearts.
Published on Oct 14, 2021 07:00 PM IST
By Shreya Garg

Are you looking for a video which can brighten up your evening? A recent video shared on Reddit involving a mama dog and her baby will do just that. There's a possibility you will play the clip over and over again, as the heartwarming bond between the two will win your heart. You might also feel an urge to share the clip with others.

"Using mama's ear as a blanket," reads the caption of the post.

The video shows the puppy snuggling close to mama dog's ear. The older pooch is seen lying on a piece of cloth, looking tired and sleepy. The puppy slowly and steadily crawls its way to hide under its mama's ear to feel warm and comfortable.

Take a look at this adorable video:

 

The video was uploaded about a day ago, and since then it has received over 2,500 upvotes and counting. It has also evoked wonderful reactions from netizens. "How beautiful it is," wrote one user. "Way adorable," posted another. "So sweet!" commented a third.

What are your thoughts on this video? Did it make you smile?

dog video
