Puppy eats Cheetos directly from pack when left unattended. Watch cute video

Dogs are such naughty animals that sometimes you have to constantly keep an eye on them especially when it comes to food. Food that is left unattended in front of a little pup can be really too much to resist for it. It is also adorable to watch such videos of dogs being a little mischievous. Like this video shared on Instagram that shows a little pup with its mouth in a bag of Cheetos. The video will definitely make you laugh out loud.

Posted on Instagram by a page called dogsfortrend, the video shows a Golden Retriever puppy eating Cheetos directly from a pack lying on top of a desk drawer. The dog is standing on its hind legs to reach the pack of Cheetos. “I walked away from her for two seconds, I swear,” says the text on the video.

Posted one day ago, the video has received over 1.49 lakh views. “Mom I was cleaning up the rests,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the adorable video below:

“Dear mama, Cheetos are delicious,” an Instagram user commented. “Adorable,” posted another. “You should know better. Pets are too fast and sneaky,” said another individual along with laughing emojis. “Super cute,” said yet another.

The video was originally posted by a woman named Mesghan on her personal Instagram account.

What do you think about this cute video of the dog?