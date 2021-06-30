Puppy gets a smaller puppy pal and she can’t control her excitement. Watch

Are you someone who believes excited dog videos make social media a better place? We’re living in tough times and few things have the ability to lift one’s mood and videos of happy animals always do the trick. If you agree, this video may just be perfect for you.

The clip captures the sweet moment pet parents bring home a little puppy and introduce it to their older puppy at home. In the clip, the door to a home opens and a couple walks in. As the dog in the house rushes to greet the couple, it soon realises there’s a new member in the house. In the moments that follow, the bigger puppy can’t seem to control its excitement as it meets this tinier puppy.

Watch the adorable video below:

Shared on Reddit some 11 hours ago, the video has collected over 1,600 upvotes and several comments.

“This clip is so sweet, those reaction is so priceless. So wholesome,” reacted a Reddit user. “To be welcomed home by man's best friend is a feeling like no other,” wrote an individual. To this, another person responded with, “Best feeling in the world”. We couldn’t agree more.

These Reddit users imagined the thoughts of the two puppers.

“Gibe me mah gift,” wrote one about the older puppy’s thoughts. To this, another added, “New pup: Why did I agree to adopt these humans”.

