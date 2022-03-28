Puppy slips through pen fence put together by human as it is too small. Watch

Dogs are such wonderful pets and it is one of the most joyous things in life to see them grow up. When they are puppies, they grow really fast and always keep their humans engaged with their playful antics. Puppies are so cute to play with and their actions can melt any heart. In this adorable video posted on Instagram, a man spent three hours to assemble a puppy’s pen fence. However, the puppy was so small that it was easily able to move through the fence and the man’s reaction is just hilarious to watch.

The video was posted by the Instagram page Cutesmallpups on March 3 and has got over 7.87 lakh views so far. “Just spent 3 hours putting together pupp’s pen,” says the text on the video. In the video, the little puppy is able to move out of its pen fence and quickly comes to the feet of the man who heaves a sigh.

“When the pup is too smol,” says the caption of the video along with a laughing emoji.

Watch the video below:

The post got numerous comments with people posting laughing emojis and suggesting that the puppy will soon be big enough for it.

“Give it a couple of weeks… then they’ll just jump over it. Bonus, it’s actually and obstacle course,” commented an Instagram user. “Super cute puppy. Puppies grow fast. He or she will soon be too big to slip through,” commented another. “That’s why you measure them,” said a third.

The video is credited to a man named Kevin Cunningham.

What do you think about this adorable video of the puppy?