Puppy taking chick's support while sleeping is the cutest thing you'll see today
Puppy taking chick’s support while sleeping is the cutest thing you'll see today

This video captures the innocent moment of a puppy taking the support of a chick while sleeping.
Chick happily offers support to a sleeping puppy.(Twitter/@AnimalsBeingB)
Published on Oct 08, 2021 11:03 AM IST
By Shreya Garg

When people are sleepy, they often grab the support of whatever is closest to them. That's the same thing that happened when this puppy was sleepy. A video shared on Twitter captures an innocent moment of the puppy taking the support of a chick while sleeping, and the the bird offering its support rather happily.

The cute video was posted a few hours ago, and has since grabbed a lot of attention. There's a likelihood it will warm your heart and make you smile.

The video opens to show the puppy resting on its friend. When it takes a tumble, the chicken walks under the puppy to offer it the much-needed support to sleep comfortably.

Take a look at this adorable video:+

The video has collected over 80,800 views so far. It has also received a lot of comments pouring in too.

"Wow didn’t think this amount of cuteness was possible," wrote a Twitter user. "Awwww so adorable!" expressed another with a heart emoticon. "Friendship has no boundaries," posted a third.

What are your thoughts on this video? Did it make you smile?

puppy
