Purple northern lights in Canada leave netizens stunned. Watch

Nature can be truly mesmerising in a lot of ways. From witnessing stunning sunsets to exploring underground caves, frozen waterfalls, and fields full of flowers, there is so much beauty in nature that one can never get tired of it. Now, another nature-related clip that is going viral on social media shows purple-coloured aurora borealis in Canada’s Manitoba. Many people were stunned to see this phenomenon in Canada. Northern lights in Canada.(Reddit/@JAND3R50N)

“Incredibly bright purple Northern Lights! Manitoba, Canada. This is caused by the setting sun (blue light) interacting with the red aurora, which is the highest aurora (400km). Blue + Red = Purple,” claimed Reddit user JAND3R50N. The video he shot shows purple and green colored northern lights that have lit up the sky.

Watch the video below:

This video was shared one day. Since being posted, it has been liked over 500 times. Many have also commented on the post.

Check out a few reactions here:

An individual wrote, “Aurora Borealis? At this time of year? At this time of day? In this part of the country? Localized in Manitoba?" Another shared, "Stunning." A third added, "Wow!! Beautiful!" "This is like a computer screen saver," expressed a fourth.