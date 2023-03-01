Pilot takes a 360-degree turn mid-air to help passengers see the Northern Lights

The experience of watching the Northern lights is absolutely enthralling. It is a mesmerising moment to watch the dynamic patterns of brilliant light curtains dance across the sky. And, recently, a pilot did something incredible to help the flight passengers see this beautiful natural phenomenon. He took a 360-degree turn mid-air.

One of the passengers on the flight, Adam Groves also captured some incredible pictures of the Northern Lights. He later took to the micro-blogging site to share them too. “Big thanks to the @easyJet pilot of EZY1806 from Reykjavik to Manchester who did a 360 fly by mid flight to make sure all passengers could see the incredible Northern Lights,” he wrote as he posted the photos.

Twitter handle Flightradar24, which tracks “air traffic in real time from all around the world”, also shared a post. They shared an image that shows how the flight deviated from its route. “An @easyJet flight just made a 360 turn over the North Sea. The Northern Lights are very strong tonight as well, so the reason was probably to allow passengers on both sides of the aircraft to see the fantastic #AuroraBorealis,” they wrote.

Take a look at the posts:

The post by Twitter user Groves quickly went viral after being shared. Till now, it has received close to 2.4 million views, and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also accumulated several likes.