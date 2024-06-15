Puzzle enthusiasts, assemble: Can you crack this brain teaser in just 30 seconds?

Brain teasers are often seen as puzzles that are easy to solve. However, that's not always the case. In fact, these intriguing questions can actually turn out to be mind-bending and may leave you scratching your head. And if you happen to be someone who loves to take on a good brain teaser challenge, we have just the one for you. While solving this puzzle, we suggest that you try to think outside the box. Can you solve this in 30 seconds only?

This puzzle was shared on Instagram by the user Maria Shriver. The question reads, "What is seen in the middle of March and April that can't be seen at the beginning or end of either month?" To make this challenge even more interesting, we are giving you only 30 seconds to solve it. (Also Read: Only those with eagle eyes can spot a fish among octopuses in this brain teaser. Are you one of them?)

This post was shared a few weeks ago. Since being posted, it has gained close to 3,000 likes, and the numbers are only increasing. The post also has numerous comments.

Hint to solve this puzzle: the answer is right in front of you if you look carefully.

Were you able to solve it? If not, allow us to tell you the answer. Numerous people took to the comments section of the post and said that the solution is "R".

Earlier, another brain teaser went viral on social media. It was shared on Reddit and intrigued numerous people. The puzzle read, "Sniffle Season Allegra, Ben, Clara, Flora and Zach all have the sniffles. Each is allergic to something different: pollen, shellfish, bee stings, cats or nuts. From the following clues, figure out who is allergic to what?"

