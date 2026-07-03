Heart surgeon with 25 years of experience shares 4 blood tests men should track with age: ‘Predictor of heart attack...’

Dr Jeremy London, a board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon with 25 years of experience, has shared four key blood tests every man should consider. In an Instagram video posted on July 2, he highlights essential markers, ranging from cholesterol and cardiovascular risk to testosterone, that are worth monitoring over time.

Also Read | Heart surgeon with 25 years of experience ranks environmental toxins on a scale of 1 to 10: From secondhand smoke to EMF

Men are often the first to book appointments for their children, partners or ageing parents, but when it comes to their own health, routine check-ups and blood tests tend to fall to the bottom of the list. While you may feel perfectly healthy, keeping an eye on a few key blood markers can help identify hidden risks early, allowing for timely intervention and better long-term health outcomes. This is especially important as you age, when certain changes may develop silently without obvious symptoms.

Apolipoprotein B (ApoB) According to Dr London, Apolipoprotein B (ApoB) is a blood marker that measures the number of potentially harmful cholesterol-carrying particles circulating in your bloodstream. Unlike standard cholesterol tests, it offers a more precise assessment of your cardiovascular risk.

He explains, “Apolipoprotein B (ApoB) is a blood marker that counts the actual number of cholesterol-carrying particles in your blood, making it a more accurate predictor of heart attack and stroke risk than standard cholesterol numbers.”

Lipoprotein (a) [Lp(a)] Dr London highlights that Lipoprotein(a), or Lp(a), is one of the most common inherited risk factors for cardiovascular disease. Unlike other cholesterol markers, Lp(a) levels are largely determined by genetics rather than diet or exercise, and are associated with a higher risk of heart attack and stroke. He recommends that both men and women get tested, but advises men to do so earlier in life as they do not benefit from the cardioprotective effects of oestrogen.

The heart surgeon notes, “This is the most common genetic risk factor for cardiovascular disease. And knowing the number can help push you to control the things you can control to decrease your overall risk of heart attack and stroke. Both men and women should have these tests, but because men don't have the protective effects of oestrogen, they should get these tests earlier in life so that they can actually start to move the needle. “

Testosterone Dr London points out that testosterone levels naturally decline with age, affecting far more than just libido. They also influence energy levels, muscle mass, mood and overall vitality, and knowing your levels can help determine whether you may be a candidate for testosterone replacement therapy.

He emphasises, “Testosterone, the primary male sex hormone, which affects energy, muscle mass, libido, mood, and overall vitality, tends to decline gradually with age. So, knowing your levels can help determine whether or not you're a candidate for replacement therapy or not.”

Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) PSA is a protein produced by the prostate gland, and the heart surgeon explains that measuring its levels can help screen for prostate enlargement, inflammation or prostate cancer in men, particularly those over the age of 50.

Dr London notes, “This is a screening test for the prostate and you should decide whether you need this test with your physician. Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) is a protein made by the prostate gland that’s measured to help screen for prostate enlargement, inflammation, or cancer, especially in men over 50.”

He concludes, “Men are notoriously bad about following up on their own health care. Make the appointment, check your labs, know your data. You can't fix what you don't measure.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.