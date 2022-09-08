Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest serving monarch, dies at 96. Twitter mourns

Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 on September 8. The news of her demise was shared on the official Instagram page dedicated to The Royal Family. “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow,” they wrote and broke the news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death along with her picture.

She became Queen after the death of her father, King George VI, in 1952. With her demise, the longest reign in the history of the UK has come to an end. Since the news broke, people from all parts of the globe have been taking to social media platforms to pay tributes.

Here are some tweets from people mourning Queen Elizabeth II‘s death:

With the Queen’s death, the crown now passes to her son and heir Charles. He is the new king of the UK. The Queen is survived by four children, eight grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.