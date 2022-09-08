Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest serving monarch, dies at 96. Twitter mourns

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest serving monarch, dies at 96. Twitter mourns

trending
Published on Sep 08, 2022 11:44 PM IST

Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96. Twitter is filled with posts paying tributes to her. As her reign ends, the crown will now pass to her son and heir Prince Charles.

Queen Elizabeth II's death prompted people to take to Twitter to share tributes for Britain's longest serving monarch.(Instagram/@theroyalfamily)
ByTrisha Sengupta

Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 on September 8. The news of her demise was shared on the official Instagram page dedicated to The Royal Family. “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow,” they wrote and broke the news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death along with her picture.

She became Queen after the death of her father, King George VI, in 1952. With her demise, the longest reign in the history of the UK has come to an end. Since the news broke, people from all parts of the globe have been taking to social media platforms to pay tributes.

Here are some tweets from people mourning Queen Elizabeth II‘s death:

With the Queen’s death, the crown now passes to her son and heir Charles. He is the new king of the UK. The Queen is survived by four children, eight grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
queen elizabeth ii twitter
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP