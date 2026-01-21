Quote of the day by Deepinder Goyal: 'This is a change in title, not in commitment. Eternal remains my life's work'

Today's quote of the day is by Deepinder Goyal, Zomato founder, who has stepped down as the group chief executive officer of Eternal Ltd. Deepinder Goyal announced that he is stepping down as the group chief executive officer of Eternal Ltd.

In a letter to shareholders, Goyal underscored that his decision marks a shift in designation, not in dedication to the company he helped build. He laid out an ambitious long-term vision for Eternal, reaffirming his commitment despite relinquishing the CEO role.

“I want Eternal to become India’s most valuable company. I want us to serve a billion customers. I want us to create the most positive impact on society. I want us to be the source of livelihoods for millions of Indians,” he wrote.

Emphasising continuity, he added, “None of that changes. This is a change in title, not in commitment towards outcomes. Eternal remains my life’s work.”

Why Deepinder Goyal resigned as Eternal CEO Goyal explained that his decision was prompted by a growing inclination towards exploring new ideas that involve significantly higher levels of risk - pursuits he believes are better undertaken outside a listed company. “Of late, I have found myself drawn to a set of new ideas that involve significantly higher-risk exploration and experimentation. These are the kinds of ideas that are better pursued outside a public company like Eternal,” he said.

He clarified that had these ideas aligned with Eternal’s strategic direction, he would have explored them within the company. However, he stressed that they fall outside its current scope. “Eternal deserves to remain focused, and disciplined, while exploring new areas of growth that are relevant to its current line of business,” Goyal noted.

Addressing expectations tied to leading a public company in India, Goyal said that while he personally has the bandwidth to juggle multiple pursuits, the role of a CEO demands singular attention. “The expectations, legal and otherwise, of a public company CEO in India demand singular focus,” he wrote.

“This transition allows Eternal to remain sharply focused, while giving me the space to explore ideas that do not fit Eternal’s risk profile,” he added.