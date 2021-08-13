Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / R Madhavan shares optical illusion, says it's ‘kinda crazy’
trending

R Madhavan shares optical illusion, says it's ‘kinda crazy’

R Madhavan posted the optical illusion on Instagram.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 13, 2021 11:11 AM IST
“Kinda crazy,” R Madhavan wrote while sharing a picture on Instagram. (Instagram/@actormaddy)

A post shared by actor R Madhavan has now prompted people to share all sorts of comments, with many saying that it’s kind of scary. Taking to Instagram, he shared an optical illusion.

“Kinda crazy,” the actor wrote while sharing a picture with the negative filter. Text written on the picture explains how the illusion works. “This is crazy!!! Focus on the three coloured dots on the girl’s nose for 30 seconds without blinking, then lift your head to the ceiling and blink fast.” If you’re wondering what will happen next, the text answers that question too. Turns out, upon blinking you will see the real image of the woman in the picture.

Take a look at the post to see if it works for you:

The post, since being shared about 16 hours ago, has gathered nearly 1.4 lakh likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments. Many wrote how the illusion is ‘creepy’.

“I am already scared of ghosts,” wrote an Instagram user. “After many years… which disappeared from uncle's group chat... and I found it here.., haha,” shared another indicating that the image has been doing rounds for quite some time now. “I don't want to see a girl on my ceiling,” joked a third.

What are your thoughts on the share by R Madhavan?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
optical illusion
TRENDING NEWS

Feel good rescue story of a newborn elephant will leave you smiling. Watch

Japanese diplomat posts videos of origami artworks for about a year, goes viral

Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Kailash Vijayvargiya sing Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge

Saree from Sabyasachi H&M collaboration collection leaves people with thoughts
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan
Sourav Ganguly
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
World Organ Donation Day
August 2021 festivals
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP