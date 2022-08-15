Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Rabbit pulls out her fur to prepare bed for babies. Watch heartwarming video

Rabbit pulls out her fur to prepare bed for babies. Watch heartwarming video

trending
Published on Aug 15, 2022 08:22 PM IST
The video that documents a rabbit pulling out her fur to prepare a bed for her babies was shared on Instagram.
A screengrab from the viral video that shows the rabbit pulling out her fur to prepare bed for her babies. (Instagram/@bunny_zisuzara12)
ByArfa Javaid

A video documenting a rabbit's nesting behaviour has gone massively viral on social media. It was posted on Instagram with the caption, "Watch till the end." The caption also accompanied several hashtags, including #bunny, #trending and #reelsinstagram, and two emoticons. The video is a tad bit emotional and might leave you teary-eyed.

The video was posted by a page that goes by the username @bunny_zisuzara12. It opens with a text, "Why is she picking hair?" It then shows a rabbit pulling out her fur to prepare a bed for her babies. As the video progresses, the rabbit falls while attempting to pull the curtain but gets up and tries again. Towards the end, she successfully builds a bed for her babies.

Watch the viral video below:

RELATED STORIES

The video was shared on August 2 and has since accumulated over 2.2 million views. It has also raked up more than 2.3 lakh likes and numerous comments.

"Mom is mom," posted an individual. "My heart dropped when she fell while pulling the curtain," wrote another with a pleading face emoticon. "Mother makes all the sacrifice for her kids," commented a third with a heart emoticon. "I had tears in my eyes cuz it's just been just a few days I lost my pet rabbit," shared a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
viral video
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP