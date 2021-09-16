Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Raccoon ‘lends’ a paw to help human with his work. Watch cute video

“Dad wait, I'm coming!” reads the caption shared along with the video on Reddit.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 16, 2021 12:10 PM IST
The image taken from the video shows the raccoon with its human.(Reddit/@Pedrica1)

The videos showcasing the bond of love between pets and their humans are incredible to watch. If you are someone who thinks that too, then here is a video that will leave you smiling. It shows a raccoon ‘helping’ its human with his work.

The video was shared on Reddit with the caption “Dad wait, I'm coming!” The video opens to show the raccoon standing beside a man busy with work. The entire video goes on to show the different moments of the duo. The ending of the clip is even sweeter as it shows the human affectionately petting the animal.

Take a look at the video:

Since being posted, the video has gathered more than 1.3 lakh upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“This raccoon likes this man more than my cat likes me,” shared a Redditor. “‘One day I'm gonna grow up to be like dad!’ - this little guy,” shared another. “I'm here to make a complaint that this video ended toooooooo soon,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

