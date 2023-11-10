Rachin Ravindra’s sweet moment with grandma at her house goes viral

A video of New Zealand opener Rachin Ravindra and his grandmother has gone viral on social media. In the video, the elderly woman is seen performing the ‘Nazar Utarna’ ritual for her grandkid.

The video is going viral on X with many resharing it. Just like this tweet by IAS officer Dr Sumita Misra. She shared the video with a caption written in Hindi. When translated into English, it reads, “This is a very heart-touching video. You should always stay connected to your roots. #RachinRavindra Went to meet his grandmother.”

Rachin Ravindra is seen sitting on a chair with his grandma standing in front of him. Soon she starts the ritual with Ravindra looking quietly at her.

Take a look at this video of Rachin Ravindra:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has accumulated nearly 34,000 views. The tweet has further collected close to 1,200 likes.

About Rachin Ravindra:

Rachin Ravindra is presently in India to attend the ongoing ICC Men’s World Cup 2023. He has shown a stellar performance in his first World Cup. He even topped the list of the top five highest run-getters in their maiden World Cup with a score of 565 runs till now.

