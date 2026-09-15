Radhika Merchant’s choreographer recalls her ‘gentle request’ on dancing again

Radhika Merchant delivered a traditional dance performance on the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi yesterday. The performance was choreographed by Bollywood choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant, who later shared an Instagram post praising Radhika.

Radhika Ambani (nee Merchant) is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer.

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In the post, Vaibhavi Merchant also revealed that the Ambani daughter-in-law had expressed a desire to “get back to dancing” during an earlier conversation. The choreographer noted how Ganesh Chaturthi made for the perfect occasion for Radhika Merchant to dance onstage again.

(Also read: Watch: Radhika Ambani’s graceful dance during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Antilia)

Radhika Merchant: a trained dancer

Radhika Merchant is the wife of Anant Ambani. Like her mother-in-law Nita Ambani, Radhika is also a trained dancer. She trained in Bharatanatyam for over eight years under the guidance of Guru Bhavana Thakar at Shree Nibha Arts and her Arangetram performance was held in June 2022.

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{{^usCountry}} Two years after her 2022 Arangetram, the world again got to see her dance onstage when Radhika married Anant Ambani, the younger son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani. The 2024 wedding was a star-studded, multi-day affair with celebrations taking place across several countries. What Radhika Merchant said on dancing again {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Two years after her 2022 Arangetram, the world again got to see her dance onstage when Radhika married Anant Ambani, the younger son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani. The 2024 wedding was a star-studded, multi-day affair with celebrations taking place across several countries. What Radhika Merchant said on dancing again {{/usCountry}}

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In her Instagram post, Vaibhavi Merchant revealed that Radhika Ambani (née Merchant) had expressed a desire to dance again when they spoke at Stoke Park. She did not disclose the date when the conversation took place.

Stoke Park is a historic 300-acre sporting and leisure estate located in Stoke Poges, Buckinghamshire, United Kingdom. Billionaire Mukesh Ambani bought the estate in 2023 for a staggering $79 million.

“What an absolute joy this has been to choreograph you. From your gentle request at Stoke Park where you expressed how keen you were to get back to dancing!!! What better day than Ganesh Chaturthi to embark on this Auspicious journey towards the performing art,” Vaibhavi Merchant said in her Instagram post addressed to Radhika Ambani.

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Vaibhavi Merchant praised Radhika for her devotion to the art of dancing.

“Your passion for dance is truly admirable & your discipline praise worthy!!! God Bless you my darling,” she wrote.

Radhika's performance took place at the Ambani family’s palatial Mumbai home, Antilia, on Ganesh Chaturthi. The celebration was attended by Bollywood stars like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Kiara Advani and many more.