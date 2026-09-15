Watch: Radhika Ambani’s graceful dance during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Antilia

Also Read: Nita Ambani joins bahu Radhika Ambani to welcome Ganpati Bappa to Antilia with dhols and dancing

The viral footage showcases Radhika Ambani gracefully performing a traditional Indian dance in stunning red attire, flanked by background troupe members in elegant white and gold ensembles.

Radhika Ambani stole the spotlight during Antilia’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with a graceful traditional dance performance. A viral clip shows her performing a heartfelt tribute to Lord Ganesha.

What did social media say? The video prompted various reactions on social media. While some expressed how much they loved the performance, a few reacted to it using emoticons.

An individual wrote, “Earlier it was Nita now her daughter in law !! Wonderful.” Another posted, “Good culture celebration with beauty and expression.”

A third expressed, “So graceful, gentle, and beautiful.” A fourth commented, “So pretty and elegant, wonderful performanc.”

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Antilia: Earlier, videos of Ambani family welcoming Ganpati Bappa into their Mumbai home with dance and dhols went viral on social media. This year the 10-day Hindu festival started on Monday, September 14 and it commemorates the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha.

Also Read: Inside Ambani family's grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Antilia with stunning lights and elaborate floral decor

Nita Ambani, his son Anant Ambani and daughter-in-law Radhika Ambani were seen welcoming a large Bappa idol to Antilia one day before the festival began. The house itself is also decorated with lights and flowers for the occasion.

Radhika Ambani is married to industrialist Mukesh Ambani and philanthropist Nita Ambani’s youngest son, Anant Ambani.