Radhika Merchant kisses Anant Ambani during birthday celebrations, fans call it pure love

As Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, celebrates his 31st birthday today, April 10, social media is being flooded with glimpses of the grand festivities. Among the many viral videos, one particular moment has captured people’s hearts. In a heartwarming gesture that fans are calling the "pure love”, Radhika Merchant was seen planting a sweet peck on Anant’s cheek.

A picture from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet. (Instagram)

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The video, shared by a fanpage dedicated to the Ambani family, opens with a text insert that reads, “How cutely Radhika kisses Anant, just pure love.”

Also Read: Anant and Radhika Ambani distribute gifts after darshan at Krishnakali Mandir

Though short, the impactful video shows Radhika Merchant kissing Anant Ambani. The couple then exchanges a few words and walks away with Ananat holding Radhika’s hand.

The video is posted with a caption: “His birthday, her love. The way Radhika Merchant kisses Anant Ambani - pure love in its most beautiful form.”

Radhika Merchant kissing Anant Ambani. (Screengrab (Instagram))

How did social media react?

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{{^usCountry}} The video received several remarks, with many reacting with red heart emojis. A few also shared how much they loved the couple's video. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video received several remarks, with many reacting with red heart emojis. A few also shared how much they loved the couple's video. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Trisha Sengupta ...Read More Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling. Read Less

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