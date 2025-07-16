Rajeev Shukla roasted for post on meeting King Charles to present his book on 1947: ‘Only you can get Kohinoor back’

A post shared by Rajeev Shukla about meeting King Charles and presenting his book 'Scars of 1947' to the monarch has sparked chatter online. Social media users roasted Shukla for his choice of gift to the British royal. Rajeev Shukla shared this picture, which shows him meeting King Charles. (X/@ShuklaRajiv)

“Presented my book scars of 1947 to King Charles at st.James palace his house. He took lot of interest in content of the book,” Shukla wrote as he posted a picture. It captures him presenting the book to King Charles.

Shukla met the king at an event hosted for India’s men's and women's cricket teams.

What did social media say?

An individual joked, “Not many know the fact that Rajiv Shukla wrote this book in 1947 and King Charles was born in 1948.” Another added, “Sir, I still remember my grandfather narrating your heroic deeds from the 'Non-Cooperation Movement' of the 1920s. And today, here you are - presenting your book to the very people you once resisted. Life truly has come full circle. Blessed to witness your timeless journey.”

A third posted, “Only you can get Kohinoor back.” A fourth wrote, “Gifting the book which contains scars given by the British to the British King. Rajeev Shukla does not play with fire, he is the fire!!”

Who is Rajeev Shukla?

Rajeev Shukla is the current vice president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and a Rajya Sabha MP from Chhattisgarh. He started his career as a journalist before entering politics in 2000.

He is a prominent figure in the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association. He was appointed Chairman of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2011 and became BCCI vice president in 2020. He is set to take over as the interim president of the board after the present chief, Roger Binny, steps down.