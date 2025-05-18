With £640 million fortune, King Charles is now as rich as Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty

Britain's King Charles’s personal fortune has risen to £640 million, making him as wealthy as the former UK prime minister Rishi Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty, according to The Sunday Times Rich List. UK's former prime minister Rishi Sunak and King Charles in 2023.(REUTERS File)

This puts the 76-year-old monarch significantly ahead of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, whose fortune was estimated at £370 million in 2022—the year Charles ascended to the throne.

Charles now ranks 238th on the list of the UK’s wealthiest people and families, thanks to a £30 million boost in wealth over the past year.

King Charles' 'real' wealth

The The Sunday Times estimate is based on King Charles's personal assets, including an inherited investment portfolio and private estates such as Sandringham and Balmoral. It does not include the Crown Estate.

A 2023 investigation by The Guardian suggested King Charles’s total fortune could be close to £2 billion.

Meanwhile, Sunak and Murty’s wealth has dipped by £11 million in the past year. Since leaving Downing Street, Sunak has taken up a part-time role at Stanford University, and the couple has launched a charitable foundation.

Most of their combined fortune stems from Murty’s stake in Infosys, the Indian IT giant co-founded by her billionaire father, Narayana Murthy.

Who is the richest UK family?

Gopi Hinduja and his family have once again topped the list, with their Hinduja Group empire valued at an estimated £35.3 billion. Real estate moguls David and Simon Reuben are second at £26.9 billion, followed by media tycoon Sir Len Blavatnik with £25.7 billion.

Pop star Dua Lipa also made headlines by becoming the youngest person on this year’s 40 Under 40 rich list. The 29-year-old Grammy and Brit Award-winning singer is ranked 34th, with an estimated wealth of £115 million.

