This Indian-origin family behind a major conglomerate crowned UK’s richest for 4th consecutive year | Find out who

The billionaire Hinduja family has topped the Sunday Times Rich List 2025 for the fourth consecutive year, despite a decline in their overall wealth. Led by Gopi Hinduja, the family behind the Indian conglomerate Hinduja Group recorded a net worth of £35.3 billion (approximately ₹2,530,000 crore).

The list showed a decrease in the number of billionaires for the third year in a row, dropping from 165 to 156, amid criticism of the new Labour government’s policies, according to news agency PA Media.

2025 Rich List: UK’s 20 wealthiest families and what they own

Gopi Hinduja and family – £35.3 billion ( ₹ 3,706,500 crore): The Hinduja family leads the Mumbai-based Hinduja Group, spanning sectors like banking, media, and energy with around 200,000 employees worldwide. Their wealth dropped from £37.2 billion to £35.3 billion this year. David and Simon Reuben and family – £26.87 billion ( ₹ 2,821,350 crore): Billionaire brothers David and Simon Reuben, originally from Mumbai and now UK residents, made their fortune in property and technology through their investment firm, Reuben Brothers. Sir Leonard Blavatnik – £25.73 billion ( ₹ 2,700,650 crore): Ukrainian-born British-American Leonard Blavatnik built much of his wealth in Russia and took Warner Music public in 2020. He is also a notable philanthropist. Sir James Dyson and family – £20.8 billion ( ₹ 2,184,000 crore): Inventor Sir James Dyson founded Dyson Ltd, famous for its bagless vacuum cleaner. He has also ventured into beauty tech and criticized UK tax policies. Dyson owns over 36,000 acres of farmland. Idan Ofer – £20.12 billion ( ₹ 2,112,600 crore): Israeli businessman Idan Ofer, son of late magnate Sammy Ofer, has interests in shipping, energy, and nearly a 30% stake in Atletico Madrid football club. Guy, George, Alannah, and Galen Weston and family – £17.75 billion ( ₹ 1,863,750 crore): The Weston family’s wealth mainly comes from retail investments, including Associated British Foods, which owns Primark. Their wealth increased by over £3 billion this year. Sir Jim Ratcliffe – £17.05 billion ( ₹ 1,789,250 crore): Founder of chemicals firm Ineos and Manchester United part-owner, Ratcliffe oversees club operations but faces criticism over financial decisions. Lakshmi Mittal and family – £15.44 billion ( ₹ 1,621,200 crore): Steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal chairs ArcelorMittal and owns luxury properties in London, also co-owning Queen’s Park Rangers football club. John Fredriksen and family – £13.68 billion ( ₹ 1,436,400 crore): Norwegian shipping magnate Fredriksen owns oil tankers and has investments in fish farming and deepwater drilling. Igor and Dmitry Bukhman – £12.54 billion ( ₹ 1,316,700 crore): Russian-born brothers Igor and Dmitry Bukhman made their fortune with mobile games like Gardenscapes and Fishdom, nearly doubling their wealth this year. Kirsten and Jorn Rausing – £12.51 billion ( ₹ 1,313,550 crore): Kirsten Rausing inherited stakes in packaging giant Tetra Laval, with her husband Jorn also involved. Kirsten is active in horse racing. Michael Platt – £12.5 billion ( ₹ 1,312,500 crore): Michael Platt, co-founder of hedge fund BlueCrest Capital, capitalised on currency and bond market bets, boosting his fortune. Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken and Michel de Carvalho – £10.09 billion ( ₹ 1,058,850 crore): Dutch businesswoman Charlene inherited a major stake in Heineken, with her husband Michel on the board. Duke of Westminster and the Grosvenor family – £9.88 billion ( ₹ 1,037,400 crore): Hugh Grosvenor inherited the Grosvenor Estate, becoming the richest person under 40 in the UK and Prince George’s godfather. Lord Bamford and family – £9.45 billion ( ₹ 992,250 crore): Lord Bamford runs JCB, a construction equipment manufacturer, and is a political donor and think tank director. Denise, John and Peter Coates – £9.44 billion ( ₹ 991,200 crore): The Coates family co-founded Bet365, a leading online gambling firm expanding from their original betting shops. Carrie and Francois Perrodo and family – £9.3 billion ( ₹ 976,500 crore): Carrie Perrodo inherited oil company Perenco after her husband’s passing; her son Francois is the chairman. Barnaby and Merlin Swire and family – £9.25 billion ( ₹ 971,250 crore): The Swire family owns Swire Group, involved in property, transport, and industrials, led by cousins Barnaby and Merlin Swire. Marit, Lisbet, Sigrid and Hans Rausing – £9.09 billion ( ₹ 953,000 crore): Marit Rausing and her children Lisbet and Sigrid hold stakes in Tetra Pak, built by her late husband Hans Rausing. Alex Gerko – £8.75 billion ( ₹ 918,750 crore): Mathematician Alex Gerko founded XTX Markets, an algorithmic trading firm with global offices. He renounced Russian citizenship and saw his fortune fall by over £3 billion this year.

(With PA Media inputs)