James Dyson Award 2025: Are you a student inventor? Get a chance to win prize money of 30 lakhs, here's how…

The James Dyson Award, an international student design and engineering competition, has opened applications for its 2025 programme in 28 countries and regions. James Dyson Award 2025: Last year, Novocarry, a portable cooling carrier designed to keep insulin and other liquid medications at the desired temperature, was named the National Winner of the James Dyson Award 2024 in India. It was invented by Odisha-based Komal Panda.

The award calls for current or recent students to submit problem-solving ideas that could make a real difference to people’s lives - from everyday challenges to the world’s most pressing issues, a press statement informed.

Student inventors who progress to the final stages and are selected by James Dyson as the global winners will claim a prize of £30,000 (approx. INR 30 lakhs), and a chance to gain international media exposure.

Notably, the James Dyson Award, established in 2005, has supported more than 400 student inventions with £1m in prize money and a global platform.

James Dyson, Founder of Dyson, said that the award was started 20 years ago with the mission to inspire and support the next generation of design engineers.

“The brilliant ideas we have seen since then prove that young people are passionate about providing solutions to the world’s most pressing problems, using design, engineering and technology – in medicine, the environment and much more,” he added.

Know the previous winners

Invented by Odisha-based Komal Panda, Novocarry aims to bridge gaps in accessibility and manufacturability, ensuring the device reaches those who need it most.

Invented by Odisha-based Komal Panda, Novocarry aims to bridge gaps in accessibility and manufacturability, ensuring the device reaches those who need it most.

There was also mOm incubators, a low-cost, inflatable incubator that provides flexibility in taking care of newborns in less developed areas.

Invented by James Roberts, Product Design & Technology graduate from Loughborough University in the UK, mOm has gone on to support over 10,000 patients, and continues to expand its operations worldwide, including in conflict areas such as Ukraine, as highlighted in the press statement.

Deadline to submit applications

Applicants can submit their entries till July 16, 2025, midnight. Shortlisted entries in each participating country or region will then be evaluated by national judging panels with expertise across design and engineering, based on functionality, design process, differentiation, and commercial viability.

The National Winners, selected by the judging panels, will each win £5,000 (Approx 5 lakhs) prize. The names will be announced on September 10, 2025.

The Global Top 20 Shortlist, selected by Dyson Engineers, will be announced on October 15, and the Global Winners, selected by James Dyson, will be declared on November 5, 2025.

To know more and apply, visit the official website at jamesdysonaward.org.