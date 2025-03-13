IIM Bangalore's largest batch of 595 students receive record 650+ offers, Management Consulting remains top choice

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore's Lateral and Final Placements for the PGP and PGPBA Class of 2023-25 saw all 595 students being placed in as many as 176 firms. As many as 595 students of IIM Bangalore were placed in as many as 176 firms this year. (Pic by hemant mishra/mint.)

Among the top career choices was Management Consulting that continued to take the top spot, accounting for 41 per cent of the offers, followed by Technology/Product Management and Investment Banking.

Other prominent sectors to recruit MBA students include FMCG, Retail, E-commerce, Conglomerates, Fintech, Healthcare, and Manufacturing, spanning functions such as strategy, finance, marketing, general management, product management, operations, and analytics, IIM Bangalore informed in a press statement.

Know the top recruiters

As per IIM Bangalore, the top recruiters include Accenture Strategy (75), Boston Consulting Group (25), TCS Management Consulting (24), American Express (20), Bain & Company (17), PwC (16), McKinsey & Company (14).

Consulting (32 firms – 245 offers): Accenture ATCI, Accenture Strategy, Alvarez & Marsal, Arthur D. Little, Bain & Company, Boston Consulting Group, ConsultAdd Services, EY India, EY Parthenon India, EY Parthenon Singapore, GDi Partners, India PAC Consulting, Infosys Consulting, ISEG Foundation, Kearney, KPMG, LEK Consulting, McKinsey & Company, Monitor Deloitte, Oliver Wyman, Practus Advisors, PwC, Samagra Consulting, Showtime Consulting, Simon-Kucher & Partners, Strategy& India, Strategy& Middle East, Takshashila Consulting, TCS Management Consulting, Tech Trust - Consultadd Group, TransformationX, Vector Consulting. IT Software/Analytics/Product Management (34 firms – 80 offers): Accordion, Adobe, Amagi Media Labs, Aurigo, BrowserStack, Capgemini, Capital One, ClearTax, Cloudfiles, Coforge, Cognizant, Cohesity, Cyware, e2open, Eightfold AI, EXL Digital, EXL Services, Gemini Solutions, Google, GyanSys Infotech, Kreditbee, KyN Hood, Microsoft, NetApp, Newgen Software, Oracle, Pine Labs, Salesforce, ThoughtSpot, Trianz, UKG, Vinculum, Vmock, Xoriant. Finance/Banking/Investments (41 firms – 79 offers): Acuity Knowledge Partners, Ambit, ARGA Investment Management, Avendus Capital, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Bank of America, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Cholamandalam Finance, CIFDAQ, CitiBank, Coverfox, Credila, D.E. Shaw, Deutsche Bank, DSP Asset Manager, Edelweiss Alternatives, EY India Investment Banking, Faering Capital, Goldman Sachs, HSBC Bank, IDFC First Bank, IIFL Securities, IvyCap Ventures, JP Morgan Chase & Co., Kotak Mahindra Bank, Kotak Mahindra Capital (IB), L&T Finance, Manapuram Finance, NatWest Group, Navi, o3 Capital, Piramal Alternatives, Power Finance Corporation, Rothschild & Co., SBI Funds Management, Standard Chartered Bank, Trust Group, Universal Sompo, UTI AMC. Ecommerce/Payments/Telecom/Logistics (19 firms – 70 offers): Airtel, Amazon, American Express, C-DOT, DTDC Express, Flipkart, Juspay, Myntra, National Payments Corporation of India, NoBroker, Nykaa, Ola, PhonePe, QuickSell, Swiggy, Tata Play, Tesco India, Visa, Zomato. Manufacturing/Construction/Energy/Infrastructure (19 firms – 38 offers): Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel, Arvind SmartSpaces, Asian Paints, Blueleaf Energy, Century Real Estate Holdings, Indian Oil Corporation, KPIT Technologies, Lodha Group, Lodha Ventures, ReNew Power, Rishi FIBC, Rubber King, Samsung Electronics, Scimplify, Sobha Realty, Sunrise Polymers, Suzlon Energy, Tata Steel, TKIL Industries. FMCG/Retail (16 firms – 37 offers): AB InBev, Amul, Diageo, Fast Retailing, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Kraft Heinz, Marico, Mondelez, Olam Food Ingredients, Par Empire, Philip Morris International, Pidilite, Procter & Gamble, Wipro Consumer Care. Conglomerates (8 firms – 23 offers): Adani Group, Aditya Birla Group, CK Birla Group, GMR, Mahindra Group, RPG Group, Tata Administrative Services, Vedanta. Healthcare/Education (8 firms – 23 offers): Alkem Laboratories, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Haleon, Health City Cayman Islands, Optum, Sun Pharmaceuticals, IDF and IIMBx.

Professor Nishant Verma, Chairperson of Career Development Services, IIM Bangalore, pointed out that despite being a challenging year for the job market around the world, IIM Bangalore conducted the placement process very efficiently.

“We are also glad to share that job offers made during the process have set a new benchmark both in terms of the number of offers made and the diversity of roles across sectors. It is also a testament to the Institute’s collaborative relationship with the industry where both existing and new collaborations have been equally fruitful for all stakeholders,” Prof Verma said.

Tapas Ranjan Pati, Head of Career Development Services at IIM Bangalore highlighted that the team and the Student Placement Committee have demonstrated exceptional dedication, achieving a record number of job offers during the placement week.

“Leading global recruiters provided highly positive feedback on both the students’ performance and the seamless placement process,” Pati informed.

Meanwhile, the Student Placement Committee pointed out that the latest placement season witnessed strong participation from both legacy as well as new recruiters, with about 30 per cent being first-time recruiters.

There were also 100+ offers in the Lateral Placement Process (for candidates with more than 18 months of work experience), the highest among the top B-schools in India.