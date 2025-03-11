National Testing Agency, NTA has extended the JIPMAT 2025 registration date. Candidates who want to apply for Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test can find the direct link through the official website of JIPMAT at exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT/. JIPMAT 2025 registration date extended, check last date to apply here

As per the official notice, the last date for submission of application form is March 17, 2025. The last date to submit the application fee is March 18, 2025. The correction window will open on March 19 and will close on March 21, 2025.

The JIPMAT examination will be held on April 26, 2025. It will be held in a single shift—from 3 pm to 5.30 pm—and will be conducted using a Computer-Based Test (CBT). Each question carries 04 (four) marks.

Candidates can apply for IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2025 through “Online” mode only.

JIPMAT 2025: How to apply

1. Visit the official website of JIPMAT at exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT/.

2. Click on JIPMAT 2025 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Once registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹2000/- for candidates belonging to General/OBC (NCL) and candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwD/ EWS /Transgender category will have to pay ₹1000/-. The payment should be done through Credit Card / Debit Card / Net-Banking/UPI.

Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) is a National Level Entrance Examination for admission to management programmes in the country, for admission to 5-year Integrated Program in Management in IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu for the academic year 2025-2026.