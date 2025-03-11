Menu Explore
GSEB GUJCET Hall Tickets 2025 released at gujcet.gseb.org, here's direct link and how to download admit cards

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Mar 11, 2025 06:44 PM IST

GSEB GUJCET Hall Tickets 2025 released. The download link is given here. 

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has released GSEB GUJCET Hall Tickets 2025 on March 11, 2025. Candidates who will appear for Gujarat Common Entrance Test can download the admit card through the official website of GSEB GUJCET at gujcet.gseb.org.

GSEB GUJCET Hall Tickets 2025 released at gujcet.gseb.org, here's direct link

The official notice reads, "Candidates appearing in the GUJCET-2025 examination will have to download their admission card (Hall Ticket) from the board's website gujcet.gsebht.in or gsebht.in or www.gseb.org from 15:00 hrs on 11/03/2025."

MHT CET 2025: Correction window closes tomorrow at cetcell.mahacet.org, direct link here

All those candidates who will appear for the examination can download the hall ticket by entering the mobile number or e-mail ID and date of birth or application number registered in the application form. Candidates appearing for GUJCET-2025 exam will have to carry any photo ID proof (Aadhar card or Driving License or original Hall Ticket of Standard-12 exam) along with the Admission Card (Hall Ticket) during the exam.

Direct link to download GSEB GUJCET Hall Tickets 2025

GSEB GUJCET Hall Tickets 2025: How to download

To download the hall ticket, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of GSEB GUJCET at gujcet.gseb.org.

2. Click on GSEB GUJCET Hall Tickets 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Higher secondary schools registered under GSEB can log in using their index number and registered mobile number, download the admission card (Praveshika/Hall Ticket) of their school's candidates for GUJCET-2025, and distribute it to all the students. The school principal's signature is not needed on this hall ticket.

Official Notice Here 

