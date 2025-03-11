MHT CET 2025: Correction window closes tomorrow at cetcell.mahacet.org, direct link here

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will close the MHT CET 2025 correction window on March 12, 2025. Candidates who want to make changes in the application form can do it through the official website of MAHACET at cetcell.mahacet.org. MHT CET 2025: Correction window closes tomorrow, direct link here

The correction window was opened on March 10, 2025. All those candidates who want to make changes in the application form can edit these details- Candidate Name, Date of Birth, Photograph, Signature, Gender, Change of Group and Group Inclusion (with additional late fee).

MHT CET 2025: How to make changes

To make changes in the application form, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of MAHACET at cetcell.mahacet.org.

2. Click on MHT CET 2025 correction window link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your application form will be displayed.

5. Check the application form and make the changes.

6. Once done, click on submit.

7. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The MAH- MHT CET (PCB Group) CET will be held from April 9 to April 17 (except 10 and 14, 2025), MAH- MHT CET (PCM Group) CET will be held from April 19 to April 27 (except April 24, 2025).

Approximately 20 percent weightage to Class 11 and 80 percent to Class 12 curriculum while setting the question paper as per the CET cell.

There will be no negative marks in the test. The difficulty level of questions for Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics will be at par with the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains and for Biology, it will be at par with the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), mentioned the official website.

MHT-CET-2025 Entrance Examination is being conducted for admission to professional courses in Engineering/ Technology, Pharmacy, B.Planning, M.Planning (Integrated) and Agricultural Education through State Common Entrance Test Cell, Mumbai. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MHT CET.