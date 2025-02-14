MAH CET 2025: MHT CET, LLB, BCA, MBA, B.Ed, MCA and other CET exam dates out at cetcell.mahacet.org, check here

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the MAH CET 2025 exam dates. The exam dates have been released for various courses which includes MHT CET, LLB, BCA, MBA, B.Ed, MCA and other CETs. The official dates notice is available to candidates on the official website of MAHACET at cetcell.mahacet.org. MAH CET 2025: MHT CET, LLB, BCA, MBA, B.Ed, MCA and other CET exam dates out

As per the official notice, the MAH- MHT CET (PCB Group) CET will be held from April 9 to April 17 (except 10 and 14, 2025), MAH- MHT CET (PCM Group) CET will be held from April 19 to April 27 (except April 24, 2025).

AP CET 2025: APSCHE releases AP EAMCET, LAWCET, ICET, ECET, PGCET and other CET exam dates, check here

The MAH- M.P.Ed-CET will be held on March 19, MAH- M.P.Ed- Field Test (Offline) will be held on March 20 and 21, MAH-M.Ed-CET will be held on March 19. MAH-MCA CET will be conducted on March 23, 2025. MAH-B.Ed (General & Special) & B.Ed ELCT- CET will be held on March 24, 25, 26, 2025, MAH-B.P.Ed-CET on March 27, MAH-B.P.Ed-Field Test (Offline) from March 28 to April 2, 2025.

MAH-M.HMCT CET will be held on March 27, MAH-B.HMCT/M.HMCT Integrated CET, MAH-B.A-B.Ed/BSc.B-Ed (Four Year Integrated Course)-CET and MAH-B.Ed-M.Ed (Three Year Integrated Course) -CET will be held on March 28, 2025.

ICMAI June Datesheet 2025 for Final, Inter, Foundation courses out at icmai.in, check timetables here

The MAH- MBA/MMS-CET-2025 will be held on April 1, 2 and 3, MAH-AAC CET on April 5, MH-Nursing CET on April 7 and 8, 2025. MAH-LLB-5 Year -CET 2025 will be conducted on April 28, MAH-B.BBA/BCA/ BBM/BMS/MBA Integrated/MCA Integrated CET on April 29, 30 and May 2, 2025. MAH-LLB-3 Year -CET will be conducted on May 3 and 4, 2025.

MAH CET 2025: How to download exam date notice

Candidates can download the exam date notice by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of MAHACET at cetcell.mahacet.org.

2. Click on MAH CET 2025 exam dates notice available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates can check the exam dates.

4. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of MAHCET.