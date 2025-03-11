Menu Explore
Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Notification released for more than 19k posts, check important details

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Mar 11, 2025 02:57 PM IST

Filling the online application form for appointment to the posts of ‘Constable’ in Bihar Police and Bihar Special Armed Police will start from 18/3/2025

The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) released the CSBC Bihar Police Constable Notification 2025 on its official website. Candidates who would like to check the notification can visit the official website of CSBC at csbc.bihar.gov.in.

Candidates who would like to check the notification can visit the official website of CSBC at csbc.bihar.gov.in. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
Candidates who would like to check the notification can visit the official website of CSBC at csbc.bihar.gov.in.

As per the official notice, the process of filling out the online application form for appointment to the posts of ‘Constable’ in Bihar Police and Bihar Special Armed Police will start from 18/3/2025 and the last receipt of online application form will be 18/04/2025.

Vacancy details:

The notification mentions that a total of 19,838 posts are expected to be filled in the organisation through this recruitment process. 6717 posts are horizontally reserved for women in this recruitment drive.

Educational qualification:

  • Applicants should clear the Class 12 or Intermediate examination or have Maulvi qualification by the Bihar Mararsa board or Shastri/Acharya qualification (with English) or its equivalent qualification on April 18, 2025.

Recruitment Process:

The recruitment process consists of two stages.

Stage I

A written examination will be conducted for 100 marks. In this exam, candidates have to attempt 100 objective-type questions within two hours. Each question will carry one mark.

Stage II

Candidates will be asked to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). For this round, the board will shortlist candidates five times the number of vacancies in the order of merit.

Application Fee Details:

Interested candidates need to pay an application fee of 675 (for general category applicants).

Residents from Bihar from SC/ST categories, all women, and transgender applicants need to pay 180.

For more information, visit the official website.

