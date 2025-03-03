Menu Explore
IIM Lucknow concludes 2025 placement drive with 600+ job offers; highest package Rs. 75 LPA

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Nilesh Mathur
Mar 03, 2025 02:18 PM IST

IIM Lucknow concluded final placements for 39th batch of the PGP and the 20th batch of the Postgraduate Programme in Agribusiness Management.

IIM Lucknow final placements: As many as 600+ offers were extended to 570 students as the Indian Institute of Management Lucknow successfully concluded final placements for its 39th batch of the Postgraduate Programme (PGP) and the 20th batch of the Postgraduate Programme in Agribusiness Management (PGP-ABM). The recruitment drive was conducted in a hybrid format, attracting participation from over 180 domestic and international recruiters.

IIM Lucknow final placements:: The recruitment drive was conducted in a hybrid format, attracting participation from over 180 domestic and international recruiters.(File Photo)
IIM Lucknow final placements:: The recruitment drive was conducted in a hybrid format, attracting participation from over 180 domestic and international recruiters.(File Photo)

Students secured roles across diverse domains, including Consulting, Finance, General Management, Product Management, Sales & Marketing, Operations & Retail, and E-Commerce, as per a press statement issued by the institute. The highest domestic package (CTC) stood at Rs. 75 lakh per annum, while the highest international package (CTC) reached Rs. 65 lakh per annum. The average salary offered during the placement season was Rs. 32.3 lakh per annum (LPA).

"The recent final placement drive stands as a testament to the robustness of our unique curriculum. By offering a blend of theoretical and practical experiences, we ensure that our students not only meet but exceed industry expectations. With the economy on the mend, we anticipate even greater success stories in the near future," said Professor Priyanka Sharma, Chairperson, Student Affairs and Placement.

Both legacy and first-time recruiters actively participated in the recruitment process. Legacy recruiters such as Accenture, Adani Group, Aditya Birla Group, Adobe, Amazon, American Express, Bain & Company, Boston Consulting Group, Deloitte, EY Parthenon, Godrej, Goldman Sachs, JPMC, Kearney, Landmark Group, Lincoln International, Lodha Group, McKinsey & Company, Microsoft, Navi, OLA, Procter & Gamble, PwC, Target, Tata Administrative Services, and Zomato offered a wide array of roles to students.

Additionally, several first-time recruiters, including Ather Energy, BPCL, CRISIL, DBS Bank, GMR Group, HPCL, Javis, Jefferies, Lava, Marsh McLennan, Maruti Suzuki, Mankind Pharma, Mindsprint, NAFED, PhonePe, Purplle, TESCO, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, UKG, Vector Consulting Group, and Walmart, also participated in this year’s placement drive, providing both domestic and international opportunities.

Follow Us On