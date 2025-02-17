Menu Explore
IIM Raipur opens applications for its fully-funded Ph. D. Program 2025, know details on course, stipend & more

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 17, 2025 06:27 PM IST

The fully funded Ph.D. program spans four years and split into three phases. The program also offers financial support including stipend. Read details below.

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur is inviting applications for its full time Ph.D. Program 2025. The fully funded program has been structured to aid globally recognized scholars in contributing significantly to the field of management research and education.

IIM Raipur is accepting applications for its Ph.D. program 2025. Interested candidates should apply latest by May 10, 2025.
IIM Raipur is accepting applications for its Ph.D. program 2025. Interested candidates should apply latest by May 10, 2025.

The duration of the doctoral program is four years, split into three phases: Fundamentals of Management, Specialization, and Doctoral Dissertation respectively.

Also read: FT MBA Rankings 2025: Indian School of Business emerges as top B-School in India, IIM Ahmedabad follows; check list here

The program offers research opportunities in various domains including Economics & Public Policy, Finance and Accounts, HRM and Organizational Behavior, Humanities & Liberal Arts (Including Business Communication), Information Systems, Marketing, Operations and Quantitative Techniques, and Strategy & Entrepreneurship, as informed by IIM Raipur in a press release.

Additionally, the program also offers financial support, including a monthly stipend of 50,000 for the first two years and 55,000 for the subsequent years, along with a 2 lakh grant for national and international conferences.

Doctoral scholars will also receive a contingency grant and one-time support of 50,000 for research-related resources, the release added.

Also read: FT MBA Rankings 2025: IIM Bangalore ranks 3rd globally in ‘career progress’ category, overall in 57th spot

Who can apply?

Candidates with a valid GATE, GRE, GMAT, JRF (UGC/CSIR), UGC NET, with CAT score from July 1, 2023 onward and a Master’s/PGP from IIMs or equivalent (minimum 55% marks) are eligible to apply.

Those with CA/ICWA and a degree, CS with B.Com (minimum 60% marks), a 4-year B.E./B.Tech/B.Arch (minimum 6.5 CGPA), or a 5-year Integrated Master’s (minimum 60% marks) can also apply.

Prof. Ram Kumar Kakani, director of IIM Raipur, highlighted that the Ph.D. program provides a robust platform for aspiring researchers to engage in high-quality, impactful studies that contribute to both academia and industry.

Also read: List of 10 free courses by IIMs on SWAYAM portal

“I extend an invitation to all those who seek to shape the future of management thought and practice,” Prof. Kakani said.

Aspiring candidates must note here that the last date to apply for Ph.D. program is May 10, 2025.

For more related information, candidates may wite to IIM Raipur at doctoral.admission@iimraipur.ac.in.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
