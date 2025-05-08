500 billionaires in 4 states while 3 have none- America's shocking wealth divide revealed
Out of 902 of the United States' billionaires, 528 live in four states - California (194), New York (137), Florida (116) and Texas (81)
Out of 902 of the United States' billionaires, 528 live in four states - California (194), New York (137), Florida (116) and Texas (81). Ten states have one billionaire each and three states (Alaska, Delaware and West Virginia) have none, a recent Forbes list revealed. The group of these entrepreneurs, investors and heirs are worth a staggering $2 trillion combined.
At top of the list, the richest person in Texas, is Elon Musk who is worth over $383.2 billion. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos ($206 billion) leads the charts in Florida and Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg ($189 billion) is the richest person in California.
Read More: Starbase in Texas is a 'real city’, says Elon Musk after winning key vote
These four states have the most billionaires
California: Home to 194 billionaires, including tech moguls like Mark Zuckerberg.
New York: Boasts 137 billionaires, with Michael Bloomberg leading the pack.
Florida: Hosts 116 billionaires, including Jeff Bezos, who relocated from Washington to Miami.
Texas: Counts 81 billionaires, with Elon Musk topping both state and global wealth rankings.
10 American states have only one billionaire to show, Forbes revealed. They are: Alabama, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, New Mexico, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota and Vermont.
States without billionaires
In stark contrast, Alaska, Delaware, and West Virginia lack any billionaire residents. Alaska's wealthiest individuals, Jonathan Rubini and Leonard Hyde, each possess a net worth of $400 million, making them the least wealthy among the richest in each state.
Read More: Trump takes shocking jibe at Elon Musk, stunned netizens say ‘This guy has no decency’
Notable state leaders
Some prominent figures leading their respective states include:
Texas: Elon Musk — $388 billion
Florida: Jeff Bezos — $206 billion
California: Mark Zuckerberg — $189 billion
New York: Michael Bloomberg — $105 billion
Michigan: Dan Gilbert — $23.7 billion
Illinois: Lukas Walton — $39 billion
Here is a list of the richest person in each state
|State
|Name
|Net Worth
|Source of Wealth
|Alabama
|Jimmy Rane
|$1.5B
|Lumber
|Alaska
|Jonathan Rubini & Leonard Hyde
|$400M each
|Real Estate
|Arizona
|Ernest Garcia II
|$17.3B
|Carvana
|Arkansas
|Rob Walton
|$113B
|Walmart
|California
|Mark Zuckerberg
|$189B
|Colorado
|Philip Anschutz
|$16.9B
|Investments
|Connecticut
|Steve Cohen
|$21.3B
|Hedge Funds
|Delaware
|Elizabeth Snyder
|$800M
|Chemicals
|Florida
|Jeff Bezos
|$206B
|Amazon
|Georgia
|Bubba, Dan & Trudy Cathy
|$10.7B each
|Chick-fil-A
|Hawaii
|Pierre Omidyar
|$10B
|eBay
|Idaho
|Frank VanderSloot
|$3.2B
|Wellness Products
|Illinois
|Lukas Walton
|$39B
|Walmart
|Indiana
|Carl Cook
|$11.1B
|Medical Devices
|Iowa
|Harry Stine
|$6.9B
|Agriculture
|Kansas
|Charles Koch
|$60B
|Koch Industries
|Kentucky
|Tamara Gustavson
|$8.5B
|Self-Storage
|Louisiana
|Gayle Benson
|$3.8B
|Sports Teams
|Maine
|Susan Alfond
|$2.8B
|Shoes
|Maryland
|Stephen Bisciotti
|$5.9B
|Staffing
|Massachusetts
|Abigail Johnson
|$25.5B
|Fidelity Investments
|Michigan
|Dan Gilbert
|$23.7B
|Quicken Loans
|Minnesota
|Glen Taylor
|$2.9B
|Printing, Sports
|Mississippi
|James & Thomas Duff
|$3B each
|Diversified
|Missouri
|Pauline MacMillan Keinath
|$8.8B
|Cargill
|Montana
|Dennis Washington
|$7B
|Industrial
|Nebraska
|Warren Buffett
|$121B
|Berkshire Hathaway
|Nevada
|Miriam Adelson
|$32.8B
|Casinos
|New Hampshire
|Rick Cohen
|$16.2B
|Wholesale Grocers
|New Jersey
|John Overdeck
|$7.4B
|Hedge Funds
|New Mexico
|Mack Chase
|$1B
|Oil & Gas
|New York
|Michael Bloomberg
|$105B
|Bloomberg LP
|North Carolina
|James Goodnight
|$8.5B
|Software
|North Dakota
|Gary Tharaldson
|$1B
|Hotels
|Ohio
|Les Wexner
|$6B
|Retail
|Oklahoma
|Harold Hamm
|$25.2B
|Oil & Gas
|Oregon
|Phil Knight
|$39.5B
|Nike
|Pennsylvania
|Jeff Yass
|$28.9B
|Trading
|Rhode Island
|Jonathan Nelson
|$3.4B
|Private Equity
|South Carolina
|Robert Faith
|$5.8B
|Real Estate
|South Dakota
|T. Denny Sanford
|$2.4B
|Banking
|Tennessee
|Thomas Frist Jr.
|$22.6B
|Healthcare
|Texas
|Elon Musk
|$388B
|Tesla, SpaceX
|Utah
|Gail Miller
|$3.9B
|Automotive
|Vermont
|John Abele
|$640M
|Medical Devices
|Virginia
|Jacqueline Mars
|$38.9B
|Mars Inc.
|Washington
|Jeff Bezos
|$206B
|Amazon
|West Virginia
|Jim Justice
|$1.2B
|Coal
|Wisconsin
|John Menard Jr.
|$22.5B
|Home Improvement
|Wyoming
|John Mars
|$38.9B
|Mars Inc.