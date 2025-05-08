500 billionaires in 4 states while 3 have none- America's shocking wealth divide revealed

Out of 902 of the United States' billionaires, 528 live in four states - California (194), New York (137), Florida (116) and Texas (81). Ten states have one billionaire each and three states (Alaska, Delaware and West Virginia) have none, a recent Forbes list revealed. The group of these entrepreneurs, investors and heirs are worth a staggering $2 trillion combined. Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk are the richest individuals in their respective states(AFP)

At top of the list, the richest person in Texas, is Elon Musk who is worth over $383.2 billion. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos ($206 billion) leads the charts in Florida and Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg ($189 billion) is the richest person in California.

These four states have the most billionaires

California: Home to 194 billionaires, including tech moguls like Mark Zuckerberg.

New York: Boasts 137 billionaires, with Michael Bloomberg leading the pack.

Florida: Hosts 116 billionaires, including Jeff Bezos, who relocated from Washington to Miami.

Texas: Counts 81 billionaires, with Elon Musk topping both state and global wealth rankings.

10 American states have only one billionaire to show, Forbes revealed. They are: Alabama, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, New Mexico, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota and Vermont.

States without billionaires

In stark contrast, Alaska, Delaware, and West Virginia lack any billionaire residents. Alaska's wealthiest individuals, Jonathan Rubini and Leonard Hyde, each possess a net worth of $400 million, making them the least wealthy among the richest in each state.

Notable state leaders

Some prominent figures leading their respective states include:

Texas: Elon Musk — $388 billion

Florida: Jeff Bezos — $206 billion

California: Mark Zuckerberg — $189 billion

New York: Michael Bloomberg — $105 billion

Michigan: Dan Gilbert — $23.7 billion

Illinois: Lukas Walton — $39 billion

Here is a list of the richest person in each state