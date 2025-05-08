Menu Explore
500 billionaires in 4 states while 3 have none- America's shocking wealth divide revealed

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
May 08, 2025 06:21 AM IST

Out of 902 of the United States' billionaires, 528 live in four states - California (194), New York (137), Florida (116) and Texas (81)

Out of 902 of the United States' billionaires, 528 live in four states - California (194), New York (137), Florida (116) and Texas (81). Ten states have one billionaire each and three states (Alaska, Delaware and West Virginia) have none, a recent Forbes list revealed. The group of these entrepreneurs, investors and heirs are worth a staggering $2 trillion combined. 

Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk are the richest individuals in their respective states(AFP)
Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk are the richest individuals in their respective states(AFP)

At top of the list, the richest person in Texas, is Elon Musk who is worth over $383.2 billion. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos ($206 billion) leads the charts in Florida and Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg ($189 billion) is the richest person in California. 

Read More: Starbase in Texas is a 'real city’, says Elon Musk after winning key vote

These four states have the most billionaires

California: Home to 194 billionaires, including tech moguls like Mark Zuckerberg.

New York: Boasts 137 billionaires, with Michael Bloomberg leading the pack.

Florida: Hosts 116 billionaires, including Jeff Bezos, who relocated from Washington to Miami.

Texas: Counts 81 billionaires, with Elon Musk topping both state and global wealth rankings.

10 American states have only one billionaire to show, Forbes revealed. They are: Alabama, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, New Mexico, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota and Vermont. 

States without billionaires

In stark contrast, Alaska, Delaware, and West Virginia lack any billionaire residents. Alaska's wealthiest individuals, Jonathan Rubini and Leonard Hyde, each possess a net worth of $400 million, making them the least wealthy among the richest in each state.

Read More: Trump takes shocking jibe at Elon Musk, stunned netizens say ‘This guy has no decency’

Notable state leaders

Some prominent figures leading their respective states include:

Texas: Elon Musk — $388 billion

Florida: Jeff Bezos — $206 billion

California: Mark Zuckerberg — $189 billion

New York: Michael Bloomberg — $105 billion

Michigan: Dan Gilbert — $23.7 billion

Illinois: Lukas Walton — $39 billion

Here is a list of the richest person in each state

StateNameNet WorthSource of Wealth
AlabamaJimmy Rane$1.5BLumber
AlaskaJonathan Rubini & Leonard Hyde$400M eachReal Estate
ArizonaErnest Garcia II$17.3BCarvana
ArkansasRob Walton$113BWalmart
CaliforniaMark Zuckerberg$189BFacebook
ColoradoPhilip Anschutz$16.9BInvestments
ConnecticutSteve Cohen$21.3BHedge Funds
DelawareElizabeth Snyder$800MChemicals
FloridaJeff Bezos$206BAmazon
GeorgiaBubba, Dan & Trudy Cathy$10.7B eachChick-fil-A
HawaiiPierre Omidyar$10BeBay
IdahoFrank VanderSloot$3.2BWellness Products
IllinoisLukas Walton$39BWalmart
IndianaCarl Cook$11.1BMedical Devices
IowaHarry Stine$6.9BAgriculture
KansasCharles Koch$60BKoch Industries
KentuckyTamara Gustavson$8.5BSelf-Storage
LouisianaGayle Benson$3.8BSports Teams
MaineSusan Alfond$2.8BShoes
MarylandStephen Bisciotti$5.9BStaffing
MassachusettsAbigail Johnson$25.5BFidelity Investments
MichiganDan Gilbert$23.7BQuicken Loans
MinnesotaGlen Taylor$2.9BPrinting, Sports
MississippiJames & Thomas Duff$3B eachDiversified
MissouriPauline MacMillan Keinath$8.8BCargill
MontanaDennis Washington$7BIndustrial
NebraskaWarren Buffett$121BBerkshire Hathaway
NevadaMiriam Adelson$32.8BCasinos
New HampshireRick Cohen$16.2BWholesale Grocers
New JerseyJohn Overdeck$7.4BHedge Funds
New MexicoMack Chase$1BOil & Gas
New YorkMichael Bloomberg$105BBloomberg LP
North CarolinaJames Goodnight$8.5BSoftware
North DakotaGary Tharaldson$1BHotels
OhioLes Wexner$6BRetail
OklahomaHarold Hamm$25.2BOil & Gas
OregonPhil Knight$39.5BNike
PennsylvaniaJeff Yass$28.9BTrading
Rhode IslandJonathan Nelson$3.4BPrivate Equity
South CarolinaRobert Faith$5.8BReal Estate
South DakotaT. Denny Sanford$2.4BBanking
TennesseeThomas Frist Jr.$22.6BHealthcare
TexasElon Musk$388BTesla, SpaceX
UtahGail Miller$3.9BAutomotive
VermontJohn Abele$640MMedical Devices
VirginiaJacqueline Mars$38.9BMars Inc.
WashingtonJeff Bezos$206BAmazon
West VirginiaJim Justice$1.2BCoal
WisconsinJohn Menard Jr.$22.5BHome Improvement
WyomingJohn Mars$38.9BMars Inc.
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
News / World News / US News / 500 billionaires in 4 states while 3 have none- America's shocking wealth divide revealed
