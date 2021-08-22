Rahul Gandhi shares special post for Priyanka Gandhi to celebrate Raksha Bandhan

A post shared by Rahul Gandhi for his sister Priyanka Gandhi to celebrate Raksha Bandhan has won people’s hearts. He shared an emotional caption along with a collage that shows different pictures of the duo.

Rahul Gandhi’s caption, when loosely translated from Hindi, explains his feelings about his sister. “There is a special place in my life for my sister’s affection and support. We are each other’s friends and protectors,” reads the caption. He also added a line to wish everyone on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Take a look at the sweet post shared by Rahul Gandhi:

The post has been shared a little over five hours ago. Since being posted, the share has gathered more than 92,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. People shared appreciative comments to react to the love-filled post by Rahul Gandhi.

“Omg, this is super cute,” wrote an Instagram user. “How sweet,” shared another. “Many more happy rakshabandhan to you both,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the share?