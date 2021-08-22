Home / Trending / Rahul Gandhi shares special post for Priyanka Gandhi to celebrate Raksha Bandhan
Raksha Bandhan 2021: The image is a collage that shows pictures of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.(Instagram/@rahulgandhi)
Raksha Bandhan 2021: The image is a collage that shows pictures of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.(Instagram/@rahulgandhi)
trending

Rahul Gandhi shares special post for Priyanka Gandhi to celebrate Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan 2021: Rahul Gandhi took to Instagram to share the special post for Priyanka Gandhi.
READ FULL STORY
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 22, 2021 02:46 PM IST

A post shared by Rahul Gandhi for his sister Priyanka Gandhi to celebrate Raksha Bandhan has won people’s hearts. He shared an emotional caption along with a collage that shows different pictures of the duo.

Rahul Gandhi’s caption, when loosely translated from Hindi, explains his feelings about his sister. “There is a special place in my life for my sister’s affection and support. We are each other’s friends and protectors,” reads the caption. He also added a line to wish everyone on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Take a look at the sweet post shared by Rahul Gandhi:

+

The post has been shared a little over five hours ago. Since being posted, the share has gathered more than 92,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. People shared appreciative comments to react to the love-filled post by Rahul Gandhi.

“Omg, this is super cute,” wrote an Instagram user. “How sweet,” shared another. “Many more happy rakshabandhan to you both,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the share?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
raksha bandhan rahul gandhi priyanka gandhi vadra + 1 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.