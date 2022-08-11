Anand Mahindra shares throwback picture with mom and sister on Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan 2022: This special day celebrates the beautiful bond between a brother and a sister. Observed every year, this festival represents love and care that siblings have for each other. Many are also showing that while taking to social media. Amid them, a post by business tycoon Anand Mahindra has captured people’s attention. In his tweet, he shared a throwback image along with a sweet caption.

“One of the earliest #RakshaBandhan pics in my archive. With my sister Radhika and my mother in Delhi. And I’m headed to her place shortly. A big shoutout to my younger sister Anuja who’s in Kodagu right now but her Rakhi arrived well in time! Some traditions never die…,” he wrote while sharing the picture. The image shows Mahindra and his sister as kids.

Take a look at the post:

Since being posted, the tweet has gathered more than 5,400 likes and counting. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. “Happy rakshabandhan sir,” posted a Twitter user. “Wow Adorable pic but you were fortunate enough to have those days pics,” commented another. “This is everlasting sweet memories. Beauty is to stay grounded and enjoy every moment of it. That is why this best of the festival of all the festivals,” shared a third. “This bond of love is the sweetest...ek hazaron mein meri behna hai,” wrote a fourth.