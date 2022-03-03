Ram Kapoor posts adorable video to show why it is ‘hard’ to discipline his dog

Do you follow Ram Kapoor on Instagram? Then there is a chance that you’re aware of the posts that he often shares which show snippets of his lovely dogs. Case in point, this video showcasing his pooch Chopper who is very ‘hard’ to discipline. The post also explains the reason why.

“It’s soooo hard to discipline him when he looks at me soooo cutely,” Ram Kapoor posted while sharing the video. The clip shows the very adorable doggo looking at the camera with its beautiful wide eyes. There is a chance that after watching the video of the very cute pooch you will say aww and that too repeatedly.

Take a look at the heartwarming and amazing video:

The video has been posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has gathered more than 28,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments, including one from Ram Kapoor’s wife Gautami Kapoor. While replying to the share she wrote, “He also wants to get into shape!!! Leave him alone.”

“Awwww,” wrote an Instagram user. “Awww please hug him,” posted another. Some also shared heart emoticons to showcase their reactions.

Gautami Kapoor a few days ago, in her own Instagram page, shared a picture showcasing both their dogs. “They came, they saw and they conquered … Our lives and hearts forever. Popeye and Chopper,” she wrote and posted an image.

Earlier last month Ram Kapoor also shared a post welcoming Chopper. “This is ‘Chopper’ new addition to our family,” he wrote.

What are your thoughts on the video posted by Ram Kapoor?