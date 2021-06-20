Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ram Kapoor shares hilarious clip of pet doggo’s demands, netizens are all in favour of the pooch

The recording shows Ram Kapoor talking about Popeye's non-negotiable demands of being fed by hand every day.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 05:21 PM IST
Ram Kapoor with his pet doggo Popeye.(Instagram/@iamramkapoor)

People who are pet parents may be aware of the fact that sometimes our furbabies throw tantrums while completing their daily activities. Whether it’s taking a bath or simply finishing their dinner, the pooches have some non-negotiable demands that are hard to get away with. Actor Ram Kapoor’s doggo Popeye is no different and his recent share on Instagram proves that.

The recording starts with Ram Kapoor filming Popeye standing a few steps away from his bowl of food. As the video goes on, Kapoor explains how Popeye demands to be fed by hand every time he eats.

We won’t spoil the fun clip for you, so take a look:

Shared on June 19, the clip has garnered over 68,500 views and several reactions. The doggo’s expression and Kapoor’s commentary left netizens laughing out loud. While many related to Popeye’s demand, others simply shared heart emojis for the hilarious clip.

Kapoor’s wife Gautami Kapoor also commented under the share. “Popeye don’t worry! I will feed you,” she wrote.

Here’s how others reacted:

“Look at that face!” commented an Instagram user. “You’re never gonna win this one Ram. Just look at that face haw,” pointed another.

“Mom are you hearing this?” joked a third while voicing Popeye's probable thoughts.

What do you think of this funny video?

