Ranch-flavoured ice cream is the latest weird food combo. Dare to try it?

For many, a scoop of ice cream is comfort in every bite. While we are all used to having classic flavours such as chocolate, strawberry, vanilla, butterscotch, and more, the experimentation with ice cream has gone out of hand in the last few years. Now, many people make bizarre flavours that include momos or dosas. Adding to that list is ranch-flavoured ice cream. For the unversed, ranch dressing has a sour garlicky taste and is often paired with salads, chicken wings, fries etc.

To celebrate National Ranch Day, which was on March 10, Hidden Valley Ranch came out with this flavour. They took to their Instagram to announce this off-beat product. "Cat's out of the bag (or the ranch is out of the bottle). In honor of #NationalRanchDay we give you @vanleeuwenicecream x @hidden.valley Ranch Ice Cream. You're going to need to make some freezer space for this one," wrote Hidden Valley Ranch in their post, along with a picture of the dessert.

This post was shared three days ago. Since being shared, it has been liked over 6,000 times. Many have even shared comments on the post.

An individual posted, "What in the hell kind of taste buds would make you want ranch ice cream? That's unheard of. The world is definitely coming to an end!" Another person wrote, "Alone, this sounds like a terrible idea. But crunch up some Doritos and shred some hot wings on top. Maybe cut up some cold pizza and make a sundae out of it. Now we're talking." "Is this a joke? Please be a joke," added a third.