Ranveer Allahbadia unveils YouTube Diamond Play Button after India's Got Latent row: 'A kid from Wadala dreamt...'

YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, took to his official Instagram account on Saturday to unveil his YouTube Diamond Play Button—a award given to creators who cross 10 million subscribers. The video chronicled his 10-year journey on the platform, capturing moments from his beginnings to podcast episodes with some of India’s most influential personalities. On Instagram, Ranveer Allahbadia shared a video unveiling his YouTube Diamond Play Button.(Instagram/beerbiceps)

(Also read: Ranveer Allahbadia returns to social media after India’s Got Latent row, promises more responsible podcast)

The clip also acknowledged the recent controversy surrounding Allahbadia’s appearance on comedian Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent, where his remarks sparked widespread outrage. In the video, Allahbadia is seen unveiling the Diamond Play Button from beneath a draped cloth, symbolising a long-awaited moment of triumph.

He captioned the video: “A kid from Wadala dreamt of this day... Dream BIG. Thank you for the last 10 years.”

Check out the clip here:

In another Instagram post featuring three images, Allahbadia posed with all his YouTube accolades, including the Silver, Gold, and Diamond Play Buttons. This post was simply captioned: “easy.”

Take a look here at the post:

Passport returned after Supreme Court order

Earlier, the Supreme Court provided major relief to the creator by ordering the release of his passport, which had been confiscated following the backlash from his controversial remarks on India’s Got Latent. The court permitted him to approach the Maharashtra Cyber Crime Bureau for its return, allowing him to resume international travel for professional commitments.

Shortly after the court's decision, Allahbadia posted a update from the airport with a suitcase in hand. He wrote, “Passport mil gaya guys (have got my passport back guys),” and also shared a screenshot of the Supreme Court’s directive. Another image showed him relaxing in business class, evidently enjoying his freedom to travel again.

Check out the post here:

The controversy

In February, Allahbadia faced serious backlash after making a remark during an episode of India’s Got Latent, which featured influencers Apoorva Mukhija and Ashish Chanchlani. Although the audience and guests laughed it off at the time, the clip sparked outrage among social media users and political figures. Several FIRs were filed against the show's creators and participants.

Allahbadia later posted an apology video on X, admitting, “The comment was not just inappropriate, but also not funny.” He also submitted a written apology to the National Commission for Women.