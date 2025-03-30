Ranveer Allahbadia returns to social media after India’s Got Latent row, promises more responsible podcast

Social media influencer and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia made his return to social media on Sunday, a month after his remarks on "India's Got Latent" sparked a major controversy. Addressing his audience in a new YouTube video titled "Let's Talk," Allahbadia announced that his podcast, The Ranveer Show, would soon be back with renewed responsibility. Ranveer Allahbadia returned after controversy, vowed responsible content.(YouTube/ Ranveer Allahbadia)

"There was a forced break, which gave me time to embrace stillness. I got to know that so many Indians consider me a family member... To all of them, sorry. In the next 10, 20, 30 years, as long as I create content, I will do it with more responsibility," he stated.

'A new story begins'

Allahbadia, one of India's influential podcasters with over 16 million followers across various platforms, reflected on the past month and expressed gratitude to his supporters.

"...After this full stop, I'm trying to write a new story. I hope you will all support me and my team in this new phase. All I want to say is thank you... Now you will see a new Ranveer... the podcast will return very soon," he added.

His return follows a turbulent period after his comments at Samay Raina's comedy show, India's Got Latent, led to widespread backlash. Despite issuing an apology the next day, the controversy escalated, resulting in multiple police complaints. The Supreme Court later granted him interim protection from arrest, though it deemed his remarks "vulgar." Earlier this month, the apex court also allowed him to resume his podcast.

Commitment to content and growth

Allahbadia reassured his audience that the quality of his podcast would continue to improve, with four episodes scheduled every week.

"In this restarting phase of TRS, to all the people who have been supporting till now, there is just one request, make a place for me in your hearts if possible. Give me one more chance.

"I like content creation a lot, I like podcasting a lot, to explore the history and culture of our country, that's my passion. That's what I am doing through my job and that's what I want to do," he said.

Reflecting on his recent struggles, Allahbadia shared that he viewed the experience not as a punishment but as a transformation.

"It's a learning, a transformation. God has given so much till now and so I consider this phase also as a gift. It came into my life for the sake of my growth and my transformation. Now I will just let my work speak. I will let my work speak."

Gratitude for support

Allahbadia expressed deep appreciation for those who stood by him during the crisis, acknowledging that the support helped him and his family navigate the backlash.

"Your positive messages have helped me and my family immensely during this difficult phase. It was a tough time, facing open violent threats, overwhelming online hatred and countless media articles. Amidst all of this, your DMs provided us with immense support."

Despite the controversy, Allahbadia revealed that none of the 300 members of his production team resigned.

“My entire team has supported me, my entire family has supported me. From the team not even a single person resigned throughout this phase. All our professional associates, business associates, they also supported us. Thank you again.”

Alongside his YouTube comeback, Allahbadia also marked his return on Instagram with a post featuring his team.

"Thank you to my loved ones. Thank you universe. A new blessed chapter begins - Rebirth..." he wrote in the caption.

