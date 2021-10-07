Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ranveer Singh loves Arunachal Pradesh kid’s rendition of Apna Time Aayega, Deepika Padukone reacts

Published on Oct 07, 2021 11:05 AM IST
Ranveer Singh shared the video of kid's rendition of Apna Time Aayega on Instagram.(Screengrab)
By Trisha Sengupta

A video of a kid performing a rendition of the famous song Apna Time Aayega has wowed people, including actor Ranveer Singh. The actor also shared the video of the energetic performance of the boy hailing from Arunachal Pradesh. The post soon went viral and even received a reaction from Deepika Padukone.

“This little Monpa kid…..is my spirit animal !!! You’z a whole vibe, my lil’ brotha! #loveit #apnatimeaayega,” he wrote while sharing the video. The song is from the film Gully Boy featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The song was composed by Dub Sharma and DIVINE and sung by Singh.

Take a look at the video that may leave you in awe:

The post, since being shared, has gone viral with over 1.9 million views and the numbers are only increasing . The post has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

Deepika Padukone while reacting to the video shared laughing out loud emoticons. Dia Mirza too reacted to the post with an emoji.

“Cute little fireball,” wrote an Instagram user. “OMG! Yes!” shared another. “So cute,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video? Did the kid’s performance mesmerise you too?

