Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Rare venomous snake found in Uttarakhand, first in the state
trending

Rare venomous snake found in Uttarakhand, first in the state

The discovery was shared on Twitter by Abhijeet Das, a scientist of Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 08:24 PM IST
The image shows the rare and venomous black-bellied coral snake.(ANI)

A rare species of snake was spotted in Uttarakhand recently, making it the first in the state. The black-bellied coral snake happens to be of a venomous kind and is extremely rare. The discovery was shared on Twitter by Abhijeet Das, a scientist of Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun.

“A 'black-bellied coral snake', a rare species of snake discovered in Uttarakhand, making it State's first. "This venomous snake is the first in Uttarakhand. We've registered it as it's a medically important snake,” reads the caption shared with the post. A picture of snake is also included in the tweet.

Take a look at the post:

Shared on June 29, the post has garnered over 500 likes and several reactions. People were amazed to see the new species of snake. Many also expressed their enthusiasm about knowing more about the snake.

"The snake has six generations in India, which are mainly found in Himalayan region, Northeast, and one group in the South. Given its venomous feature, this record is important for Uttarakhand as it's the first-of-its-kind snake discovered here," Das told ANI.

What do you think of this discovery?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttarakhand himalayan valley
TRENDING NEWS

Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan light up Instagram with their gorgeous photo

Rare venomous snake found in Uttarakhand, first in the state

Puppy gets a smaller puppy pal and she can’t control her excitement. Watch

Man’s tweet about his house help saving to buy her daughter a laptop wins hearts
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Gold Price Today
Raj Kaushal
Covaxin
LinkedIn
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP